4 surprises about the Steelers initial depth chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first official depth chart of the 2021 season on Saturday. Here are four things that surprised us at first glance.

RB Najee Harris the starting running back

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

We aren't surprised rookie running back Najee Harris is the starter. From the second he was drafted everyone knew he would be the workhorse of this run game for the future. But we are a little shocked the Steelers have already committed to it on the depth chart.

C Kendrick Green not the starting center

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

A case in point to the Harris situation is the Kendrick Green situation. Listing J.C. Hassenauer as the starting center is respectful to the veteran but does anything really think he's going to beat Green out for the starting center job?

S Antoine Brooks as the nickel

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

This had been hinted at for some time and not it appears to be a reality. The Steelers' coaches are going to give second-year safety Antoine Brooks every opportunity to be the player Mike Hilton was for the Steelers the last few seasons.

Dwayne Haskins ahead of Joshua Dobbs on QB depth chart

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Maybe this is just because we are big fans of Joshua Dobbs but until Dwayne Haskins actually plays in a Steelers uniform, the idea of him being ahead of Dobbs already is a reach.

