4 Super Bowl LVII players with a connection to the Panthers

While the Carolina Panthers were busy hiring and introducing their new head coach, a few other teams were taking their best shots at getting to Super Bowl LVII. Oh, and some of the players on those teams just so happened to be Panthers at one time.

Here are a few names that might sound familiar in Sunday’s big game.

K Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers selected Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, thrusting him into a competitive training camp battle with Graham Gano. Eventually, the veteran incumbent won the spot—which led to the rookie’s placement on the practice squad.

Not even two weeks later, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Butker away from Carolina. He’d quickly go on to become one of the league’s best boots, nailing at least 88.9 percent of his field goal tries in each of his first five seasons.

This year, though, Butker had his worst campaign as a pro—converting on just 18 of his 24 attempts after an ankle injury held him out for four games early in the season. He made up for it in the AFC Championship win, drilling a 45-yard field goal with three seconds left to send the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in the last four years.

DT Phil Hoskins (Kansas City Chiefs)

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Like Butker, Hoskins was a seventh-round pick by Carolina. In need of depth on their interior line, the Panthers took a flier on the University of Kentucky product in 2021.

After totaling 53 tackles, 4.0 sacks and four interceptions as a Wildcat, Hoskins floated between the Panthers’ active roster and practice squad before the Chiefs added him to their practice squad ahead of this playoff run.

Even though “Big Snacc” will likely remain inactive for Sunday, he still has a shot in reeling in a big ring.

DE Haason Reddick (Philadelphia Eagles)

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

When the Panthers signed Reddick in 2021, he was supposed to be part of the free agency class that could push them over the hump and into the playoffs. However, just like every Carolina squad Matt Rhule coached, the team finished with a losing record and missed the playoffs.

Story continues

Reddick was one of a few players who failure did not rest on, totaling 68 tackles and team-leading 11.0 sacks. And now, he’s closing up a career campaign in Philly—with bests in sacks (16.0) and quarterback hits (26).

CB James Bradberry (Philadelphia Eagles)

James Bradberry

Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Bradberry, like Reddick, was another Panther who shined during his time in Carolina. The 2016 second-rounder proved to be a solid presence, amassing 279 tackles, eight interceptions and 3.0 sacks over four seasons.

Still, the Panthers chose to let him walk after his contract expired, leading to his landing with the New York Giants. This season with the Eagles, Bradberry has accrued 44 tackles and three interceptions on his way to making the AP All-Pro Second Team.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=137389]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire