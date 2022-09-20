4 studs and duds from Cleveland Browns Week 2 loss to Jets

After falling flat on their face in Week 2, the Cleveland Browns are in search of a fresh start against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. Their brutal loss to the New York Jets on Sunday will still be a fresh wound, but the team has made it clear in press conferences this week that they are focused on their coming matchups and are not dwelling on the past.

Browns fans, however, may still have the embarrassing defeat in their minds, even days later. Before we completely turn the page from Jets week, here are four players who stood out in Cleveland’s tilt against New York:

Stud: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett

With the exception of a late interception that sealed the Browns’ fate, Brissett was a bright spot for Cleveland against New York. His efficient 22-for-26 performance before the pick had his team in a position to win, and if it weren’t for the utter devastation they suffered on defense, Brissett would have been in contention for player of the game.

Fans couldn’t ask for more from him as an interim starter. The Browns have been competitive through two weeks due in no small part to the competent play of Brissett as he shepherds the offense through a period of tumultuous transition. With a few more games under his belt, Brissett could be a prime target for quarterback-needy teams next offseason and could bridge another year.

Dud: Safety Grant Delpit

Delpit has been rock-solid for Cleveland since joining the Browns in 2020, and it would be an exaggeration to say he was the primary culprit in the loss to the Jets. His six tackles were good for third-best on the defense, but a blown coverage at the tail end of the matchup that led to the Jets’ comeback came to define his performance.

What was more disappointing than the pivotal play was his response to it after the game when speaking to reporters. Essentially, Delpit took no responsibility for his part in the defensive disintegration, and blamed the bone-headed coverage on a “communication error.” For a player who has shown aspirations of becoming a leader on this Browns team that is desperate for direction, the post-game fallout was more disappointing than the product on the field.

Stud: Running back Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb is one of the only backs in the NFL that can make a three touchdown performance look absolutely effortless. His ability to gain yards on any play is otherworldly, and his nose for the end zone is reaching legendary status. To think that his 2022 campaign is only getting started is a scary proposition for opponents who will have to face the Browns in the coming weeks.

If it weren’t for Chubb’s exceptional play against New York, this game wouldn’t have been close. Cleveland would be wise to rely on him more as their schedule wears on, especially while they lie in wait for their full time starter to make his first appearance at quarterback.

Dud: Cornerback Denzel Ward

As one of the Browns’ brightest defensive stars, Ward isn’t usually included on the duds portion of this list. His usually spectacular play has made him one of the NFL’s most promising young cornerback prospects, and for good reason.

However, his role in the meltdown at the end of the Week 2 tilt necessitated his inclusion here. It was an alleged “miscommunication” between Ward and the aforementioned Delpit that cost Cleveland the game. What separates Ward from his counterpart at safety was his even-keeled response to reporters in the post-game presser, which was an indicator of his maturity in the face of adversity.

