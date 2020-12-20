4 studs and 2 duds in Seahawks 20-15 win at Washington

A week after a dominating victory over the Jets, the Seattle Seahawks returned to their old ways of grinding out wins in the most difficult way possible while giving every 12th Man cardiac arrest. The Seahawks improved to 10-4 and clinched a playoff berth by defeating the Washington Football Team 20-15.

The Seahawks built a commanding 20-3 lead entering the fourth quarter and had been dominating. Washington looked lost against the improved Seahawks defense, while Russell Wilson and the ground game just chewed up the clock to control the game.

However, the Football Team engineered back-to-back touchdown drives as Seattle’s offense completely stalled, giving the entire Pacific Northwest a scare the Seahawks might actually blow a 17-point lead for only the second time in franchise history.

In the end, the Seahawks escaped with an ugly win, but a win nonetheless.

No. 1 Studs - D.J. Reed and Shaquill Griffin

Seattle's corners have struggled for the majority of the season, but on Sunday they had themselves a nice outing by stifling Washington's air attack for the majority of the game. Shaquill Griffin snagged one of the most impressive interceptions of his career at Seattle's three-yard line, putting the kibosh on an eight-play, 48 yard drive from Washington. Meanwhile, D.J. Reed caught a pick of his own on Washington's opening drive of the second half at Seattle's 21-yard line. Both takeaways killed promising drives for the Football Team, which ultimately proved to be fatal in a five-point game. Reed finished with three pass deflections and Griffin had two as well.

No. 1 Dud - Seahawks second half offense

The Washington Football Team may have one of the NFL's best defenses, but in the first half, the Seattle Seahawks were handling them adequately. Seattle had scored 13 points but felt completely in control, pounding it out on the ground. On the opening drive of the second half, the Seahawks only needed four plays before Carlos Hyde ripped off a 50-yard touchdown run. Then it was over. The Seahawks offense completely flamed out and did not manage to score a single point the remainder of the game, struggling to even pick up first downs. When Washington managed to find the end zone on back-to-back drives, Seattle's offense responded with a disheartening three and out. They're lucky the defense bailed them out, otherwise, they would be carrying most of the blame for one of the worst collapses in franchise history. The Seahawks will need to be much better offensively if they have any hope of beating the Rams next week.

No. 2 Studs - Offensive line

While the Seahawks offense as a whole struggled during major portions of the game, one unit did stand out on Sunday - the offensive line. The shorthanded offensive line played very well, especially against the ferocious Washington defensive front. They managed to keep quarterback Russell Wilson clean by not allowing a single sack and limited quarterback hits to only three total. Impressive numbers against a defensive line featuring four players with at least five sacks apiece. They also paved the way for another monster outing on the ground as Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and even Russell Wilson helped accumulate 181 rushing yards.

No. 2 Dud - FedEx Field

The Washington Football Team's home stadium of FedExField is one of the worst maintained fields in the NFL. Notorious for its poor quality, FedEx is also home to some of the more gruesome injuries in recent memory. On Sunday the Seahawks took some hits and had some legitimate scares. Rookie running back DeeJay Dallas was carted off the field in an air cast. Receiver DK Metcalf came down in the end zone awkwardly with what appeared to have his foot caught in the turf, limping off the field. Safety Jamal Adams even went to the locker room at one point. Fortunately, both Metcalf and Adams both returned fine. However, this field is a legitimate concern. Even back in the 2012 wild card playoff game between Washington and Seattle, it was the site of Robert Griffin III's infamous knee injury, as well as a torn ACL for Seattle's defensive end Chris Clemons.

No. 3 Stud - Jason Myers

It's time Jason Myers gets the recognition he deserves as one of the NFL's best kickers. A Pro Bowler with the Jets back in 2018, Myers had a bit of an up and down in his inagural season with the Seahawks in 2019, but has completely turned it around. Myers has remained perfect on the year with kicking field goals, connecting on all 18 attempts. On Sunday, Myers set a new Seahawks franchise record by nailing his 31st straight field goal, breaking Olindo Mare's mark set in 2010.

No. 4 Studs - Defensive line

It was a good day overall for the Seahawks in the trenches in the nation's capital. Seattle's offensive line was solid throughout, and the defensive line showed up in the biggest moments. This was not the case for the majority of the afternoon, however. In fact, this group was almost squarely in the dud category. Up until Washington's final drive, the Seahawks defensive line hadn't even sniffed quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The only sack of the day came from Jamal Adams. Then, in the clutch, they got acquainted with the former Ohio State signal-caller. In Washington's final 10 plays of the game, the Seahawks sacked Haskins three times, including one on 3rd-and-15 to make it 4th-and-24 at Seattle's 37 with only 63 seconds left in the game.