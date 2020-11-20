4 studs and 2 duds in Seahawks 28-21 win over Cardinals

Thursday night is Seattle’s night, as the Seahawks just secured a major home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Following an uncommon two-game losing streak, the Seahawks accomplished something more rare – defeating the Cardinals in Seattle, who had won five of the previous seven matchups before Thursday’s game.

For the moment, Seattle reclaims the top spot in the NFC West, which will be dependent upon how the Rams do, as they play the on “Monday Night Football.”

Russell Wilson’s record of never losing three straight games holds firm once more as the Seahawks completed a gutsy win with mounting injuries and facing a surging Cardinals squad.

As a result, here are four studs and only two duds this week.

No. 1 Stud - Carlos Hyde and the ground game

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Seahawks offense has struggled mightily leading up to Thursday's game. All fingers can be squarely pointed at the fact the ground game has been non-existent thanks to cluster injuries at the running back position. An inability to run makes the Seahawks one dimensional, which puts an unhealthy amount of pressure on Wilson, leading to more disasters as he tries to shoulder all the load. On Thursday, Seattle got one of its key running backs back from injury in Carlos Hyde, who paved the way with 79 rushing yards and a touchdown. Hyde led all Seattle rushers, who as a team finished with 165 total yards on the ground.

No. 1 Dud - Tre Flowers

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Tre Flowers has absolutely no business being an NFL starter. In fairness, he wouldn't be if it weren't for injuries to Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar. However, Thursday's performance showed exactly why he isn't one anymore. Unfortunately, the NFL is still very much a "next man up" league which means Flowers' number is getting called. Flowers predictably struggled throughout the game, and any time he was challenged by Arizona's deep receiving corps it felt like instant first down for the Cards. The worst offense was when running back Chase Edmonds completely ran around Flowers on a simple screen pass and gained 19 yards, despite Flowers being in good position to make the stop.

No. 2 Studs- Carlos Dunlap and L.J. Collier

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The much-maligned Seahawks pass rush has been somewhat revived from the dead and it is thanks to defensive end Carlos Dunlap, whom the Seahawks acquired recently via trade with Cincinnati. The 11-year veteran has clearly showcased why he owns the Bengals' franchise record for sacks as he now has 3.5 in three games for Seattle. For those keeping score at home, it is 0.5 more sacks than Jadeveon Clowney had all of last season. Dunlap had three total quarterback hits, two tackles for a loss, and two more sacks - with none bigger than the one on fourth down to ice the game for Seattle. [embed]https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1329645153959747587[/embed] A special mention is in order for L.J. Collier, Seattle's first-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft. Collier had a sack and a quarterback hit of his own, but his biggest impact came from drawing a holding call from Arizona in its own end zone, giving Seattle a much-needed two-points from the safety, allowing the Seahawks to go up by four points, then ultimately a full touchdown from the ensuing field goal drive.

No. 2 Duds - Offensive line

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The offensive line for the Seattle Seahawks has played well for the majority of the year but has struggled as of late. Thursday night was no different, as Wilson was under siege from an injury-decimated Cardinals defensive front. Wilson was sacked three times and hit a total of eight times. The Cardinals' defensive front just seems to always physically dominate Seattle's offensive line, as even in the first meeting Wilson was hammered. A lot of the blame does go to rookie lineman Damien Lewis, who was making his first start at center. Lewis has excelled as a guard this season, but it was a rough outing as a center, giving up a sack on the very first play of the game, and being responsible for a pair of holding penalties. Although one was a bad call, it was still attributed to him.

No. 3 Stud - Tyler Lockett

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Tyler Lockett may not have recreated his unbelievable 15 reception, 200 yard, three touchdown performance from the last time Seattle played Arizona, but he was still a very impactful player. Lockett continues to show he is still Russell Wilson's most reliable go-to receiver. He finished catching all nine targets thrown his way for a respectable 67 yards and a key touchdown. Another toe drag, corner of the end zone, style catch for Lockett on "Thursday Night Football." When it comes to defending the Seahawks receivers, it is very much a "pick your poison" scenario for opposing defensive coordinators.

No. 4 Stud - Russell Wilson on 'Thursday Night Football'

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

As far as raw statistics go, Wilson didn't blow anyone away on numbers alone. Sure, it was a very solid performance from Wilson who completed 23 of 28 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns, and most importantly did not turn the ball over once. However, the real story here is the fact Wilson simply owns Thursday nights. In his career, Wilson enjoys a 9-1 record on "Thursday Night Football" which ties the legendary Peyton Manning for the best record in NFL history. The Seahawks are currently enjoying a nine-game win streak in this time slot as well. Not for nothing, Wilson now has 93 career wins, which is the most in league history for a player in his first nine seasons in a career.