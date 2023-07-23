4 storylines for the Steelers defensive line at training camp

It has been tough to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line underperform in recent seasons. This group has had talent but not depth and fans watched them run out of gas late in games. Have the Steelers done enough to correct that? Here are four storylines to watch at training camp.

Can Keeanu Benton fix the middle?

What to do with DeMarvin leal?

There isn’t a spot in the starting lineup for DeMarvin Leal with Larry Ogunjobi but how the Steelers coaches implement Leal is something worth watching. He’s a tremendous pass rusher off the edge at his size and reminds us more than a little of Stephon Tuitt.

How many players will they keep?

Looking at the depth chart right now, here are the guys who could make the final 53-man roster.

Cam Heyward

Larry Ogunjobi

Keeanu Benton

Montravius Adams

DeMarvin Leal

Breiden Fehoko

Armon Watts

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Pittsburgh isn’t going to keep eight defensive linemen so there will be some tough decisions to be made at the bottom of the depth chart. The Steelers could end up having to stash a couple of players on the practice squad just so they aren’t signed somewhere else.

How much more does Cam Heyward have?

It seems like Cam Heyward keeps getting better but at 34 years old, will the Steelers coaches do what they can to control his snaps and keep him fresh for the long haul of the season? His workload in training camp and the preseason could be a sign of how they plan to use him in the regular season>

