4 storylines to know from the Texans’ 30-27 win over the Bengals

The Houston Texans gave football fans another dramatic finish as C.J. Stroud led the offense on his second game-winning drive.

Kicker Matt Ammendola hit a 31-yard walk-off field goal, and the Texans edged the Cincinnati Bengals 30-27 Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium in Week 10.

Stroud was magnificent as he went 23-of-39 for 356 yards, a touchdown, an interception, yet made up for it with a rushing touchdown.

As exciting as Stroud is, he is part of a team, and the Texans as a whole touched another milestone with their win over the Bengals.

Here are four storylines to remember from the comeback victory.

1. Spreading the ball around

Receiver Nico Collins being out cast a big shadow over the passing game. All that happened was Stroud spread the ball around. Noah Brown was the biggest beneficiary of Stroud’s big day as he caught seven passes for 172 yards. However, Stroud managed to get Dell involved with six catches for 56 yards and a score. Tight end Dalton Schultz also caught four passes for 71 yards. Stroud threw to a total of eight receivers on the afternoon.

2. Changing of the back?

Dameon Pierce missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Devin Singletary set career highs with 30 carries for 150 yards — the Texans’ biggest rushing output of the season. The coaching staff may have a decision to make once Pierce gets in the lineup.

3. Welcome back, Sheldon Rankins

Speaking of career days, the defensive tackle had a career day with 3.0 sacks. Rankins was part of a defensive line that was relentless. Joe Burrow took four sacks and nine quarterback hits. The Bengals were limited to 66 yards rushing.

4. CB Derek Stingley slowly being worked back

Stingley started the first series on defense. Receiver Trenton Irwin cooked Stingley for a 32-yard touchdown to give Cincinnati a 7-0 lead. Steven Nelson came into the game, and Stingley’s reps were limited thereafter.

