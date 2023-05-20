4 storylines to follow ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars OTAs, which begin Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting set to begin the team's first week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Monday, May 22. This will be the first opportunity for new players to get on the field on a more active basis with the coaches as part of Phase Three of the NFL offseason program.

Phase Three will consist of the next four weeks of the program. Teams are permitted to conduct a total of 10 days of OTAs. No live contact is permitted, however, the team will be able to conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11.

That means media will be on hand to watch some of the activities, getting a closer look at what this year's Jaguars team will look like ahead of training camp that is set to begin sometime in late July.

Jaguars rookies will also get their first taste of how the team looks, competing with veterans for the first time since being selected or signed during and after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

OTAs will be conducted on the following dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2 and June 5-8. The Jaguars will conclude their offseason workouts with a mandatory veteran minicamp June 12-14.

There will be plenty to watch as the team continues to shake out the best players on its current 90-man roster. Let's take a look at some of the more intriguing storylines to follow as Jacksonville gets set to start OTAs.

1. Jaguars offense enters second season under head coach Doug Pederson

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson watches players go through drills during an NFL football rookie camp, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Last year at this time everything was new. The Jaguars just hired Pederson and the entire team, including the coaching staff, were in the midst of building their scheme. Now, the team doesn't have to think much about the scheme and will be able to simply work under the new language that is being installed.

How the Jaguars' offense looks during the first day of OTAs will likely be overblown in either direction, but seeing a sense of familiarity with the team — sans a few players that haven't been a part of the team for long, i.e. receiver Calvin Ridley — will go a long way.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be front-and-center of the viewing, but what goes on around him will be equally as important. Jacksonville's offensive line is undergoing a bit of reconstruction with the anticipated suspension of starting left tackle Cam Robinson and the addition of rookie right tackle Anton Harrison.

How the unit looks on the first day of OTAs could spell the sign of things to come as they continue through the offensive program and into training camp.

Lawrence's growth last year, particularly during the second half of the season, opened some eyes. Look to see if that continues as the team puts on polish during OTAs.

2. Jaguars 2022 draft class will be under a bright spotlight

Jaguars linebackers Devin Lloyd and Travon Walker prepare to talk to players during the 2023 Jaguars' QB Skills Challenge at TIAA Bank.

If there's one thing that's for certain it's that the Jaguars' 2022 draft class is the most important aspect of the Pederson-Baalke rebuild. Jacksonville invested in four top-70 selections last year, including outside linebacker Travon Walker (No. 1 overall), linebacker Devin Llyod (No. 27), center Luke Fortner (No. 65) and LB Chad Muma (No. 70).

All four players selected last year played significant snaps last season, with Fortner leading the way, playing 100 percent of the team's snaps during the regular season and postseason.

The Jaguars have made it clear that these four players are key to the team's future. Lloyd and Muma will likely battle for the starting role after splitting reps down the stretch alongside veteran LB Foye Oluokun.

Walker, as the team's top pick last year, will be depended on heavily in the team's pass-rush. Seeing a new-and-improved Walker will go a long way to ease the minds of those that believe the team is in trouble after losing two of its top pass rushers in outside linebacker/defensive lineman Arden Key (Tennessee Titans) and DL Dawuane Smoot (unsigned).

Fortner's growth will be something else to keep an eye on. Last year, the then-rookie center played at 307 pounds. Adding more weight to get bigger inside on the team's OL will be key moving forward for the second-year player.

3. What will depth look like at key positions? How will recent draft help?

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) performs a drill during an NFL football rookie camp, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

As mentioned previously, there are questions of depth at key positions such as the team's offensive line and pass-rush unit.

Something to watch will be how the Jaguars utilize their recent draft class to supplement any potential shortcomings. We already know of the impact 2023 NFL Draft first-round pick Anton Harrison will have on the team's OL, along with TE Brenton Strange (Round 2) and RB Tank Bigsby (Round 3) in their respective position groups.

Still, where LB Ventrell Miller (Round 4), defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (Round 4), edge rusher Yasir Abdullah (Round 5), among others, line up will be key to seeing just how much depth the team has.

Position groups to watch include, defensive line, offensive line, linebacker, safety and edge rusher.

4. Will Evan Engram make an appearance before training camp?

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) sits in the end zone after scoring during the second quarter of an NFL first round playoff football matchup Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Los Angeles Chargers on a field goal 31-30. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The Jaguars and veteran TE Evan Engram continue to work hard on an extension. The key, now, will be whether or not Engram shows up prior to the long-term contract deadline on July 17, or if Engram will continue to stay away from TIAA Bank Field until that is resolved.

The next step, following the dealing if there is no deal announced, will be if Engram shows up during training camp, but that is a long way out as of right now.

Engram enters this season after playing on a one-year contract last year. The team applied the franchise tag on the veteran TE just prior to the new league year in March and has been efforting toward a long-term extension ever since.

All of the team's offseason program — aside from the mandatory minicamp from June 12-14, is voluntary. Tha means Engram cannot be forced to show up nor fined as a result of being absent. It is unlikely we see Engram hit the practice field prior to him signing an extension prior to the deadline.

But, if he does show up Monday, perhaps that is a sign of this getting resolved sooner rather than later.

