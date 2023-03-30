4 still-available free agent DEs 49ers should target

The 49ers needed to add some defensive end help in free agency, and they made a pair of FA signings, but that room could still use some help.

They added Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, but they’re both unproven players. They’re projects the 49ers are hoping they can develop into starter-quality defensive linemen. It’s worked in the past, but it’s also a tenuous place to put perhaps the most important defensive position. The team is also banking on second-year DE Drake Jackson breaking out.

It would behoove them to add a proven edge rusher they can rely on should their projects not work out. They cannot go into a year where they’re relying solely on Nick Bosa to generate pressure off the edge. Arik Armstead and newly-added Javon Hargrave will do some of the work pushing the pocket, but edge pressure matters.

There are still a handful of free agent pass rushers who can help the 49ers and perhaps help oversee the development of a couple of the other DEs on the roster.

Here are four free agents San Francisco could target to help bolster their depth at DE:

DE Frank Clark

Clark put together a nice year for the Chiefs with 56 pressures and 9.0 sacks including the postseason per Pro Football Focus. He’s already experienced at playing multiple spots on the defensive line, and he’ll be 30 once the season starts. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time champion with the Chiefs, and he’d quickly add some proven depth to San Francisco’s defensive line.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue is a player we thought the 49ers might try to bring in early in free agency. As the season draws nearer, his price tag will likely come down which could help the potential reward outweigh the potential risk of adding a player who’s been on four teams since the 2020 season began. While he’s bounced from team to team, his production hasn’t fallen off. He put up 10.0 sacks with the Raiders in 2021, and followed it up with 9.5 last year for the Colts. Ngakoue isn’t a great run defender, but he’d be a menace on passing downs alongside Bosa.

DE Justin Houston

Houston has remained a productive pro despite not making a Pro Bowl since 2015 when he was with Kansas City. The now-34-year-old has been with the Ravens for the last two years and posted 14.0 sacks in those seasons, including 9.5 in 2022. In the two years before that he had 19.0 sacks with the Colts. Houston is far removed from being the dominant edge rusher who put up 22.0 sacks in 2014, but he would bring productivity and experience to a defensive end group that desperately needs it. Even a 5.0 or 6.0-sack year would be a nice addition for the 49ers.

DE Carlos Dunlap

Dunlap is in a similar boat to Houston. He also turned 34 this year, but he’s been less productive over the last couple seasons. In 2021 with Seattle he had 8.5 sacks, while that number dipped to 4.0 with the Chiefs last season. Still, lining him up anywhere on the line in passing situations would give San Francisco some stability. It would also allow Dunlap to line up alongside the likes of Armstead, Hargrave and Bosa, which could help him reach the level he was at with Seattle two years ago.

