4 Steelers we want to see more of for the rest of the season

The 2022 NFL season comes to a merciful end for the Pittsburgh Steelers in just over a month. No one expected the season to be a breeze in the first season after Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers find themselves at 5-8 with nothing to play for but pride. It might be time to start thinking about the offseason and along those lines, here are four guys we want to see more of in these final four games.

OT Trent Scott

You have to think Dan Moore’s days are numbered as the Steelers starting left tackle. Before Pittsburgh invests heavily in free agency or the draft, it can’t hurt to see how Trent Scott does in some regular-season action.

LB Mark Robinson

Myles Jack and Devin Bush have underwhelmed this season so it is time to see if the Mark Robinson who was flying all over the field in the preseason can do the same now.

TE Connor Heyward

The little bit we have seen of Connor Heyward has been great and we want to see that expanded. Heyward and Pat Freiermuth could be a dynamic duo at tight end.

DB Tre Norwood

Despite making plays when he’s on the field, Tre Norwood’s workload has dipped this season. The Steelers secondary has been solid so why not rotate Norwood in at safety and cornerback to get a better picture of what his role will be next season.

