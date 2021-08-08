4 Steelers Troy Polamalu thanked in Hall of Fame speech

A first-ballot Hall of Famer, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Here are a few of the Steelers Polamalu mentioned during his moving and impassioned 11-minute speech.

Hines Ward

My first real introduction to the NFL was at our first full padded practice when Hines Ward and I hit. It was my legs that subsequently buckled and he held me up like a toddler and said, 'I'm not like any other wide receiver.' No doubt, Hines, I look forward to sharing the stage with you one day.

Ward has been in the mix five times for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame but has yet to make the finals.

Jerome Bettis

My locker room partner and mentor, unfortunately, was a Notre Dame running back whose name doesn't need to be mentioned. Jerome, I know you wish you could've been here but your life experience and knowledge spoke a language that I was accustom to from my older brothers and cousins that looked out for me. Thank you so much.

Jerome Bettis revealed last week that, like his former teammate, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Joe Greene

The patriarch of Steelers football, Joe Greene. He defined a standard that we all struggled to emulate decades later... No matter how times have changed, as Coach Tomlin often says, 'The standard is the standard'.

Bill Cowher

Coach Cowher would teach us to embrace misery by forcing us to practice outside, no matter the weather -- recalibrating us to love the hot, humid camp days and bask in the bitter-cold frost of game days. He instructed us to embody the yinzer spirit of hard work, humility and toughness, coupled with loyalty so that we could accurately represent the city of Pittsburgh. Thank you, coach.

Bill Cowher was also part of the 2020 Centennial Class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees.

