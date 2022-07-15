4 Steelers training camp storylines to watch

We are less than two weeks to the Start of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. This roster has gone through some major changes and we’ve already talked about some of the things we will be keeping an eye on but here are four more storylines to track.

The growth of Devin Bush

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With the addition of Myles Jack, inside linebacker Devin Bush has some competition who matches him on all levels including athleticism. Watching the two of them side by side will be a great way to see just how close Bush is to 100 percent.

Pat Freiermuth's evolution as a pass catcher

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no better security blanket for a new quarterback than a huge, athletic tight end. Whether it is Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph, Freiermuth should be showcased on this offense, especially in the red zone.

Where Larry Ogunjobi fits on defense

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have quietly put together a strong group of defensive linemen even without Stephon Tuitt on the roster. The latest edition is Larry Ogunjobi who is an excellent interior pass rusher. We want to see how the Steelers utilize his skills and how his presence on the field changes the roles of guys like Montravious Adams and Chris Wormley.

Tracking the RPOs

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One unused aspect of the Matt Canada offense is the RPO or run/pass option. Pickett and Trubisky both have the requisite athleticism to be a run threat and we really want to see just how much the Steelers use RPOs prior to the start of the regular season.

