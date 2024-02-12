4 Steelers takeaways from the Super Bowl

For most people, the Super Bowl was just a highly entertaining football game, the crowning of an NFL champion and the end of the regular season. But since we are obsessed with football and the Pittsburgh Steelers, we had to look at it in terms of what can we learn from watching the two best teams in the NFL play in the Super Bowl and how can it apply to the Steelers. Here are our four takeaways.

The Steelers need a Mike Pennel on defense

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs made perfect use of massive nose tackle Mike Pennel. He was key in stuffing the Niners run game as a situational player and watching him play has me even more convinced this is the missing piece of the Steelers defensive line.

Brock Purdy was good but is that good enough?

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy was one to watch for Steelers fans heading into the offseason with Kenny Pickett as the starter. After watching Purdy hold his own, it gives us hope that Pickett is a project worth continuing this season.

Coaching matters

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There are plenty of examples we could draw from but both teams did a great job scheming up the offense and defense. The best example was the Chiefs touchdown in overtime where Andy Reid and Matt Nagy brought back an old play that was a perfect beater for the Niners defense to win the game.

The AFC is so talented

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

After watching not just the Super Bowl but the entire AFC playoffs, it is remarkable just how many great teams there are in the AFC. The pressure is really on Pittsburgh to stay competitive with the level of play in the conference.

