4 Steelers single-season records that could fall in 2021

We decided to dig in and take a look at some of the single-season records of the Pittsburgh Steelers to see which ones could fall in 2021. Some of them, like Barry Foster’s single-season rushing mark of 1,690 yards and Ben Roethlisberger’s 5,129 passing yards are safe.

But here are four Steelers records that could easily fall in 2021.

Receiving touchdowns: 15 Antonio Brown

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

In case you haven't figured it out yet, I am all in on Chase Claypool becoming a star this season. He won't break Antonio Brown's records of 136 receptions or 1,834 receiving yards but after nine receiving touchdowns as a rookie, the sky is the limit for Claypool.

Sacks: 16 James Harrison

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Linebacker T.J. Watt led the league in sacks in 2021 with the lowest number to earn the honor since 1996. As he continues to ascend as a player, look for James Harrison's record of 16 sacks to fall.

Field goals: 35 Chris Boswell

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

When the Steelers offense is humming, one of the best weapons they have is kicker Chris Boswell. He holds the single-season record with 35 field goals and the additional regular-season game could make this one fairly easy to top.

Rookie rushing yards: 1,055 yards Franco Harris

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

For most old-school fans, there is no running back better or more iconic in Steelers history than Franco Harris. His 1,055 yards has stood since 1972. But Najee Harris is a truly elite talent and has a real chance to shatter the record as he quickly becomes the focus of the rushing offense.

