4 Steelers playing for their futures in Pittsburgh

When you look at the Pittsburgh Steelers picks in the 2023 NFL draft, you see that many of the picks were made with the 2024 offseason in focus. Here are four Steelers playing for their futures in Pittsburgh.

LB Alex Highsmith

Hopefully the Steelers and Alex Highsmith can come together on a contract extension and this isn’t an issue next offseason.

G Kevin Doston

Another player headed to free agency with a replacement already on the team. Kevin Dotson can play but his lack of consistency is a mystery but the team can’t continue to wait for him to develop.

CB Levi Wallace

The additions of Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. really put Wallace on the hot seat if he can’t adjust to playing in the slot.

DT Montravius Adams

The Steelers drafted Keeanu Benton in the 2023 NFL draft which puts Adams future in jeopardy if Benton impresses.

