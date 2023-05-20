4 Steelers land in top 100 of ESPN’s fantasy football rankings

ESPN fantasy football analyst Field Yates put out his Top 100 fantasy football rankings for 2023 this week and the Pittsburgh Steelers landed three players on the list.

At No. 41, Yates has running back Najee Harris. Harris is coming off a season where he rushed for 1,034 yards but saw his production as a receiver drop off in a big way. Yates has him as RB18.

Moving down to No. 74 is wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Johnson’s production was solid last season given the change at quarterback but should be better this season. He finished with 86 receptions for only 882 yards and zero touchdowns. He is listed as WR31.

Next up at No. 87 is tight end Pat Freiermuth. On paper, Freiermuth has all the tools to be an elite pass-catching tight end. But the makeup of this team might not allow him to be a consistent fantasy performer. He’s ranked as TE9,

Finally, at No. 90 Yates has wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has the potential to be an absolute game-breaking receiver with his skill set but like Freiermuth, the way this team is structured starting Pickens every week might be a roll of the dice.

More Steelers Wire News!

Check out these highlights of new Steelers WR Hakeem Butler Steelers LB T.J. Watt takes unscheduled dip in his pool Financial terms of Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky's new contract

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire