Pete Prisco of CBS Sports has put out his annual Top 100 NFL players for the upcoming season. This time around the Pittsburgh Steelers landed four players on the list including one newcomer. Here’s what the Steelers ranked on Prisco’s list.

11 - OLB T.J. Watt

39 - DT Cam Heyward

41 - S Minkah Fitzpatrick

92 - CB Patrick Peterson

