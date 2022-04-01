4 Steelers breakout candidates for the 2022 season

As of now, we have a pretty good idea of who the key players will be for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. Obviously, plenty can change between now and then but looking back at last season and ahead to this one gives us a fairly clear picture of the guys who are right on the cusp of greatness. Here are the four we are looking forward to having a breakout season.

EDGE Alex Highsmith

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Last season we saw Alex Highsmith go from only having two sacks as a rookie to six in his second season. This was with T.J. Watt tying the record for sacks in a single season. We are predicting Highsmith gets double digits in year three as he becomes a more complete pass rusher.

G Kevin Dotson

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Kevin Dotson redemption tour right now. The Steelers have gone to great lengths to bolster their offensive line, which puts Dotson’s future in jeopardy. After an injury cost him half of the 2021 season, Dotson should be healthy and ready to return to his rookie form.

LB Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Time and excuses are all out for Devin Bush. After a promising rookie campaign, Bush has suffered through a knee injury robbing him of almost two full seasons in terms of development. Bush was not himself last season but being 100 percent now means it is time to show he was worth the No. 10 overall pick.

TE Pat Freiermuth

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone wants to know who the Steelers will bring in to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster but his replacement and honestly an upgrade is already on the roster. With a new starting quarterback, tight end Pat Freiermuth should become a heavy focus of the passing offense this season.

