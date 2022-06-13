4 Steelers backups ready to step up in 2022

We all know that depth is vital for any NFL team. Aside from the inevitable injuries, the proliferation of sub-packages on offense and defense means key reserves see starter snaps. Here are four backups for the Pittsburgh Steelers who might not start but should be key to the team’s success this season.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

I’m giving Anthony McFarland one last chance to step up and be a productive part of this offense. He comes straight from Matt Canada’s offense and should be tailor-made to be this team’s top backup.

DB Cameron Sutton

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

First off, I haven’t ruled out Cameron Sutton beating out Levi Wallace and ending up the starting boundary cornerback opposite Ahkello Witherspoon. But if he doesn’t, Sutton should be tremendous as the team’s slot cornerback and nickel defensive back.

TE Connor Heyward

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

I could have included Zach Gentry here as the tight end who will be the driving force behind the run game as the team’s No. 2 tight end. But instead I look for rookie Connor Heyward to be a gadget guy who comes in with carries and receptions and uses his size and quickness to get some mismatches.

DT Montravius Adams

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

I loved what Montravius Adams brought last season and expect even bigger things this season. Adams plays bigger and stronger than his weight and is going to allow players like Cam Heyward and Chris Wormley to get penetration while he eats up blockers with fresh legs.

