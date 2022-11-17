4 stats and facts to know for Jets at Patriots in Week 11

It’s one of the key games of Week 11 and one of the most underrated rematches of the season. It’s the New York Jets and the New England Patriots meeting for the second time this season after the Patriots scored a 22-17 win at the Meadowlands in Week 8.

Heading into the big rematch, here are six stats and facts that you may (or may not) find interesting.

Jets look to end 13-game losing streak vs. Patriots and 11-game skid in Foxborough

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

You’ll likely be tired of hearing this by Sunday but it will be all over the news. The Jets have lost 13 straight games to the Patriots. The last time New York defeated New England was back in 2015 and the last time they won in New England was way back in January 2011 in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

The Jets will be looking to avoid history in this game. The 13-game losing streak to the Patriots is tied for the longest active losing streak to one opponent. The Broncos have also lost 13 straight against the Chiefs and they don’t meet for another three weeks.

The record for the longest losing streak to one opponent is Buffalo losing 20 straight to the Dolphins during the 1970s.

Sunday's game puts two of the top defenses in the NFL

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a defensive slugfest on Sunday because the Jets and Patriots sport two of the top defenses in the league through ten weeks.

Using Football Outsiders’ Total DVOA metric, the Patriots rank 3rd in the league and the Jets are No. 6. Both also rank in the top six in Pass DVOA (Patriots 2nd, Jets 6th). For more on the teams’ pass-defense matchups, check this out from SB Nation’s Mark Schofield.

NFL defenses this season by EPA/play against: 1. Patriots

2. Broncos

3. Jets

4. Bills

5. Cowboys

…

28. Raiders

29. Falcons

30. Texans

31. Browns

32. Lions To complete the AFC East, the Dolphins are 25th. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 17, 2022

Rush DVOA, however, shows a bit of a discrepancy between the two teams. The Jets rank 10th in the category while the Patriots are down in 21st.

Story continues

The two teams are also very good in terms of EPA/play again (Expected Points Added). In fact, both teams rank in the top three of this category, with the Patriots at No. 1 and the Jets at No. 3.

Jakobi Meyers is the only Patriots player with more than one touchdown reception

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

While the Patriots have a strong defense, it’s pretty clear they’re not exactly explosive on offense. However, they do have one of the most underrated wide receivers in the league.

Jakobi Meyers leads the Patriots with three touchdown receptions, all coming in New England’s last five games. The rest of the team, however, hasn’t had much luck finding the end zone. Six other Patriots have scored receiving touchdowns this season, but none have reached the end zone through the air a second time yet.

On top of that, RB Rhamondre Stevenson is the only player besides Meyers to have at least 20 catches this season. For comparison, the Jets have three players (Tyler Conklin, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson) with at least two touchdowns and three players (Wilson, Conklin, Michael Carter) with at least 20 catches.

The Jets will still need to keep an eye on players like DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor on the outside, but if they can contain Meyers, their chances to win should steadily increase.

Jets are one of just two teams undefeated on the road

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

A key to being a good, winning football team is winning on the road. The Jets have done that perfectly this season. And that’s not an exaggeration. The Jets are 4-0 on the road this season, having won in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Green Bay and Denver. The only other team to be perfect on the road so far in 2022? The last team to suffer their first loss this season, the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots are just 2-2 at home this season.

This is the first time since 2010 that the Jets have won at least four road games in the first ten weeks of the season. And you know the story by now, something about 2010 being the Jets’ last trip to the playoffs.

The Jets can avenge their only loss in one-score games to date this season

One place where the Jets have been very good this season is in one-score games. The Jets have played five one-possession games and won four of them. The one loss? The team they visit Sunday when they lost, 22-17, in Week 8.

Their .800 win percentage is tied for 6th in the league this season in such games. The wins were Cleveland (31-30), Pittsburgh (24-20), Denver (16-9) and Buffalo (20-17).

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire