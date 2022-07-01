4-star WR Tyler Williams names top 5 schools

Four-star wide receiver recruit Tyler Williams has announced his top five schools. Williams is the No. 24 wide receiver in the country. He plays high school football for Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida. Williams is a member of the class of 2023.

Tyler Williams is a good student and has over 30 scholarship offers to play football. He plans to announce his commitment in several months on Sept. 27.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver is ranked as the No. 148 recruit in the country. Williams is also a talented basketball recruit with a scholarship offer from Florida Gulf Coast. He plays point guard in basketball and was All-County first-team.

The four-star receiver previously played high school football for Winter Haven. Who are Tyler Williams’ top five schools?

Top school: South Carolina Gamecocks

Williams ranks South Carolina among his top schools. The four-star receiver took an official visit to Columbia, South Carolina, in June.

Top school: Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss made Tyler Williams’ top five, but the Lakeland standout has not officially visited Mississippi as recently as his other top schools. Ole Miss’ offensive system helps make it an attractive destination for receivers.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

Tyler Williams is favored to commit to Kirby Smart and Georgia football, per 247Sports. The talented four-star wide receiver visited Athens, Georgia, on June 10-12. Georgia is always looking to sign several talented wide receivers.

Top school: Clemson Tigers

The Lakeland star visited Clemson on the first weekend of June. Tyler Williams considers Clemson to be one of his favorite schools.

Top school: Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M recently extended a scholarship offer to Tyler Williams on May 9. Williams took a June official visit to College Station, Texas, and considers Texas A&M to be among his top five.

