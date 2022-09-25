4-star WR Tyler Williams is ready to commit

Four-star wide receiver recruit Tyler Williams is almost ready to decide where he will play college football. Williams is considering Georgia, Clemson, Texas A&M, Miami, and South Carolina.

The elite wide receiver prospect plans to commit on Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Georgia football is favored to land a commitment from Williams.

Tyler Williams is the No. 20 wide receiver in the country. He plays high school football for Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida. Williams is a member of the class of 2023.

Georgia offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken has the Dawgs’ offense off to an excellent start in 2022. Online Athens/Joshua L Jones

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver is ranked as the No. 129 recruit in the country. Williams is also a talented basketball recruit with a scholarship offer from Florida Gulf Coast. He plays point guard in basketball and was All-County first-team.

Tyler Williams is a good student and has over 30 scholarship offers to play football. The Lakeland standout plans to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America game.

The four-star receiver previously played high school football for Winter Haven.

Williams announced his commitment date and top schools via Twitter:

Any media outlets interested in being in attendance for my commitment event on September 27th be sure to inbox ASAP. Thank you 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jFPkszSIYz — Tyler Williams (@Ty_Williams04) September 11, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire