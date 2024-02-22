4-star WR Travis Smith schedules Georgia football visit

In-state 2025 wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. will visit Georgia football this spring. The four-star wideout will be in Athens on April 6 while the Bulldogs will be participating in spring practice.

Smith (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) plays for Westlake High School in Atlanta. He is rated as the No. 25 wide receiver, the No. 26 player in the state and the No. 197 prospect overall in his class, per 247Sports Composite.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have already made a good impression on Smith, who included UGA among his top eight schools on Feb. 11. Smith will choose from among Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Colorado and Georgia Tech.

Smith will also take more visits this spring, including stops at some of his top schools. He will be at Alabama on March 8, Auburn on March 23, Georgia Tech on March 30 and Tennessee on April 13.

It would benefit Georgia to hire a new wide receivers coach ahead of Smith’s April 6 visit. Bryan McClendon left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, opening a large void on UGA’s offensive staff.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire