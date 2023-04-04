4-star WR Terrance Moore names top schools

Four-star class of 2024 wide receiver recruit Terrance Moore has named his top schools.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have 11 commitments in the class of 2024. Georgia has the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class in the current junior class.

Moore is a four-star wide receiver who plays high school football for Tampa Catholic in Tampa, Florida. Moore is the No. 36 wide receiver in the class of 2024.

Terrance ‘TJ’ Moore ranks Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn, Penn State, Colorado, Tennessee, USC, Miami, and Pittsburgh as his top schools.

The Tampa Catholic standout is the No. 240 player in the nation and the No. 37 recruit in Florida. Moore has scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Florida, USC, Boston College, Notre Dame, Ohio State and many more. Moore has dozens of scholarship offers.

According to Moore’s Twitter account, the elite receiver prospect finished the 2022 high school football season with 45 catches for 1,169 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

What makes Terrance Moore special? The elite wide receiver recruit has great hands and excellent body control. Moore is an explosive athlete who also participates in track and field. He does a great job of tracking the football through the air.

Moore always looks like he is in control in his impressive junior season highlights:

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver announced his top 13 schools via Twitter:

Four-Star WR TJ Moore has narrowed his list to 1️⃣3️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 190 WR from Tampa, FL is ranked as a Top 190 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/KH6AR0v2Ab pic.twitter.com/rBsTRay7fD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire