4-star WR, Tennessee commit Amari Jefferson names top schools

Class of 2024 wide receiver recruit Amari Jefferson is currently committed to Tennessee baseball. Jefferson, a four-star prospect, could elect to play both baseball and football at the next level.

Amari Jefferson plays high school football for Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Jefferson ranks as the nation’s No. 270 player, No. 23 athlete and No. 5 player in Tennessee.

The versatile athlete considers Georgia, Miami, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and Oklahoma to be his top six schools.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Baylor school standout is planning to take official visits to Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia this summer. Amari Jefferson has already visited each of these schools.

Jefferson has a great combination of speed and hand-eye coordination. On film, Jefferson’s acceleration and cutting jump off the tape. Jefferson is a smooth athlete. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete does a great job of maximizing his yardage after the catch.

The four-star athlete announced his top schools via Twitter:

More!

UGA football offers 4-star safety Hylton Stubbs Highlights of 4-star DT Justin Greene, Georgia's newest 2024 commit Every player in Georgia's No. 1 ranked 2024 recruiting class Georgia's Garrison Hearst, Richard Seymour nominated for CFB Hall of Fame

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire