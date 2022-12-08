4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces commitment date, final four contenders

Zachary Neel
There’s a chance that some feelings are going to get hurt when 4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces his commitment later this month.

Lyons, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 30 WR and No. 231 overall player in the 2023 class, is down to just four schools in his recruiting process, and three of them have some strong feelings about each other, to say the very least.

The four schools are the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, Miami Hurricanes, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. We all know about the rivalry between Oregon and Washington, but with Mario Cristobal leaving the Ducks for Miami last year, it’s given Oregon fans a reason to dislike the Hurricanes as well.

Lyons will announce his commitment on December 16, and at the moment, it is the Fighting Irish who are favored to land his commitment, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but get your popcorn ready if you’re someone who likes to watch fans from different schools argue on the internet.

Taeshaun Lyons’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

90

CA

WR

Rivals

3

5.7

CA

WR

ESPN

3

79

CA

WR

On3 Recruiting

4

93

CA

WR

247 Composite

4

0.9071

CA

WR

 

Vitals

Hometown

Hayward, California

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

165 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on May 19, 2022

  • Has not visited Oregon yet

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Washington Huskies

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Twitter

