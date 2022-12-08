4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces commitment date, final four contenders

There’s a chance that some feelings are going to get hurt when 4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces his commitment later this month.

Lyons, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 30 WR and No. 231 overall player in the 2023 class, is down to just four schools in his recruiting process, and three of them have some strong feelings about each other, to say the very least.

The four schools are the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, Miami Hurricanes, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. We all know about the rivalry between Oregon and Washington, but with Mario Cristobal leaving the Ducks for Miami last year, it’s given Oregon fans a reason to dislike the Hurricanes as well.

Lyons will announce his commitment on December 16, and at the moment, it is the Fighting Irish who are favored to land his commitment, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but get your popcorn ready if you’re someone who likes to watch fans from different schools argue on the internet.

Taeshaun Lyons’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 CA WR Rivals 3 5.7 CA WR ESPN 3 79 CA WR On3 Recruiting 4 93 CA WR 247 Composite 4 0.9071 CA WR

Vitals

Hometown Hayward, California Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-2 Weight 165 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on May 19, 2022

Has not visited Oregon yet

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Miami Hurricanes

Washington Huskies

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Twitter

December 16th I will be choosing between these 4 schools for my commitment. Thank you lord for truly putting me in this position✝️ #AGTG pic.twitter.com/Rj6NKIJAwJ — Taeshaun Lyons (@LyonsTaeshaun) December 6, 2022

