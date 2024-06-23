4-star WR sets commitment date, puts Ducks among top schools

Slowly, but surely, the Oregon football program is becoming Receiver U.

The Ducks have one of the most talented receivers rooms in the country and head coach Dan Lanning is looking to add on.

According to writer Brandon Huffman and 247Sports.com, four-star receiver Chris Lawson has set his announcement date and where he will be beginning his college career for July 7.

Oregon is one of the three schools that made the finals for Lawson’s services along with Washington and California. He’s out of San Francisco and Archbishop Riordan High.

On 247sports, they rate the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Lawson with a composite of 0.9138, a 90 rating, the No. 29 receiver in the country, and the No. 22 player in the state of California for the Class of 2025.

San Francisco (Calif.) Archbishop Riordan receiver Chris Lawson has set his announcement date for July 7 and he'll choose from Cal, Oregon or Washington https://t.co/cQjP5MlSgI pic.twitter.com/aMtKp15PFZ — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) June 22, 2024

