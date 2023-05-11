4-Star WR set to take official visit to Oregon in June

In early April, 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan named the Oregon Ducks as one of his top 12 schools. Soon after, McClellan made the trip to Eugene — along with a full slate of other possible recruits in the class of 2024 — for the Oregon Spring game.

Now McClellan has announced that he will be coming back to Eugene once more this summer, this time around for an official visit with the Ducks.

The Ducks have been successful in recruiting WRs in recent years. In the class of 2023, Oregon received commitments from 4-star Ashton Cozart and 5-star Jurrion Dickey, who is the second-best receiver in his class according to 247Sports. They also picked up Traeshon Holden and Tez Johnson in the transfer portal, who have impressed Ducks fans this spring.

Much like Johnson, one of McClellan’s biggest strengths is his speed out wide. He is often able to blow by safeties placed in deep zone coverage, and he also exhibits sure hands catching the football. His combination of speed and elusiveness could mean he also has the potential to be a kick-returner at the collegiate level.

Looking to next season, the skill of Oregon’s top receivers is exciting. With stars like Troy Franklin and Traeshon Holden, Bo Nix should have plenty of capable WRs to target each weekend. But after the 2023 season, some of those WRs may not be back. Franklin is expected to be taken early in the 2024 NFL draft, and the same could happen for other Ducks wideouts depending on how they perform next fall. For this reason, the pickup of a young, talented receiver like McClellan could be an important one for the Ducks down the road.

Jeremiah McClellan Recruiting Profile

LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee and Oregon have each secured official visits with 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan next month ✈️ More from @ChadSimmons_ (On3+): https://t.co/yktjYt4Kpe pic.twitter.com/1gbLPiRUWG — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 10, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 92 MO WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.9259 MO WR ESPN 4 80 MO WR On3 4 91.89 MO WR Rivals 4 5.8 MO WR

Vitals

Height 6’0″ Weight 190 lbs. Hometown St. Louis, MO Projected Position WR Class 2024

Recruitment

Received offer from the Ducks on March 15, 2022

Took his first unofficial visit to Oregon in January of 2023

Took his second visit the weekend of the Spring game

Set to take an official visit on June 23, 2023

Top Schools

Highlights

