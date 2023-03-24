4-star WR Rico Scott names his top six schools

Four-star Georgia Bulldogs recruiting target Rico Scott has named his top six schools. Scott is a member of the class of 2024.

The talented wide receiver plays high school football for Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The standout receiver is rated as the No. 12 recruit in Pennsylvania and the No. 390 prospect nationally. Rico Scott is the No. 55 wide receiver in the junior class.

Who are Rico Scott’s top six schools?

Tennessee Volunteers

Scott recently received a scholarship offer from the Tennessee Volunteers on Feb. 13. The four-star receiver considers the Volunteers to be one of his top schools.

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders and Colorado are making waves on the recruiting trail. The Buffaloes extended an offer to Scott back in Dec. 2022.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban and Alabama have the No. 11 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. That number is likely to rise. Alabama makes Rico Scott’s top list.

Rico Scott won a state championship with Bishop McDevitt High School in the fall of 2022. Alabama loves players who are winners.

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M landed the best recruiting class in the 2022 cycle, but things fell off with the class of 2023. Can the Aggies regain momentum with the class of 2024? Rico Scott considers the Aggies to be one of his six favorite schools.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia currently has 10 commitments in the class of 2024 and the nation’s best-ranked recruiting class. Rico Scott put the back-to-back national champions in his top schools.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Will Rico Scott stay close to home and attend Penn State? The four-star receiver has the Nittany Lions in his top schools. Scott visited Penn State this fall.

Rico Scott's top schools announcement

The four-star announced his top schools via Twitter.

