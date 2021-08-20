4-star WR Omari Kelly makes commitment
Four-star wide receiver prospect Omari Kelly has committed to the Auburn Tigers. Kelly is from Alabama, where he plays high school football for Hewitt-Trussville.
Kelly is a member of the class of 2022 and is a senior in high school. He also is a track and field athlete. The four-star recruit received interest from elite college football programs across the country.
Kelly is a versatile player, who shows significant strength within his 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame. He plays both wide receiver and defensive back in high school. Auburn is getting a solid route runner with good change of direction skills and quickness.
The four-star wide receiver committed to Auburn over Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Florida.
Kelly announced his commitment to Auburn via his Twitter account:
COMMITMENT! https://t.co/TwL4iJrRUD via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/Nz1vJrUtSH
— Omari Kelly (@kelly_omari) August 19, 2021
Congratulations to Omari Kelly! The Georgia Bulldogs will see him often in the SEC. Check out some of Kelly’s high school football highlights via Hudl:
Check out this highlight! https://t.co/OU4nPUeS6X
— Omari Kelly (@kelly_omari) September 29, 2020
