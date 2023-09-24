4-star WR Ny Carr decommits from Georgia football

Wide receiver recruit Ny Carr has decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs. Carr is a member of the class of 2024 and is ranked as a four-star prospect.

Carr was one of Georgia’s first commitments in the class of 2024. Carr’s decommitment means that Georgia only has two commitments at the wide receiver position in the class of 2024, so Georgia will likely look to add another talented wide receiver recruit.

Ny Carr is ranked as the No. 53 recruit in his class and the ninth-ranked prospect in Georgia. The four-star receiver is ranked as the No. 11 player at his position.

The 6-foot, 170-pound receiver plays high school football for Colquitt County in Moultrie, Georgia. Ny Carr has taken recent visits to Auburn and Florida State.

The Colquitt County star originally committed to Georgia over Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Penn State, Tennessee and USC. Ny Carr plans to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl.

The four-star receiver also plays high school basketball and runs track.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Ny Carr tells me he has Decommitted from Georgia The 6’0 170 WR from Moultrie, GA had been Committed to the Bulldogs since July 2022 Ranked as a Top 65 Recruit in the ‘24 Class 👀 https://t.co/a3GVE4O0j6 pic.twitter.com/HcRi8b9HW2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 24, 2023

Georgia football is down to 26 commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs still have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

