4-star WR Ny Carr commits to Georgia football

Wide receiver recruit Ny Carr has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Carr is a member of the class of 2024 and is ranked as a four-star prospect.

Carr is Georgia’s first commitment in the rising junior class. Georgia’s only class of 2024 commitment, Antione Jackson, flipped his commitment to Miami earlier in the month.

Ny Carr is ranked as the No. 220 recruit in his class and the No. 28 prospect in Georgia. The four-star receiver is ranked as the No. 35 player at his position.

The 6-foot, 170-pound receiver plays high school football for Colquitt County in Moultrie, Georgia. The Georgia Bulldogs have one player on their roster from Colquitt County in running back Daijun Edwards.

The Colquitt County star committed to Georgia over Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Penn State, Tennessee and USC. Ny Carr plans to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl.

The four-star receiver recently visited Georgia in March and then later attended the Bulldogs’ camp in June. Ny Carr also plays basketball and competes in track. Carr caught 40 passes for 856 yards and scored 13 touchdowns last season.

Carr announced his commitment to the University of Georgia via Twitter:

I would like to let the world know im committed to the University of Georgia!. go dawgs💯🐶 @KirbySmartUGA @CoachBmac_ — Ny Carr (@NyCarr1) July 6, 2022

