4-Star WR Nick Marsh includes Oklahoma Sooners in his Top-12

Wide receiver Nick Marsh has named the top-12 schools he’s considering, and the Oklahoma Sooners made the cut.

While Oklahoma seems to have zeroed in on Bryant Wesco, Zion Kearney, and K.J. Daniels, it’s notable that another four-star wide receiver thinks this highly of the Sooners.

Marsh hails from River Rouge, Michigan, and the 247Sports crystal ball predictions favor in-state Michigan State.

He’s a top-100 recruit according to 247Sports composite rankings, coming in at No. 86 overall. He’s also listed as the No. 14 wide receiver in the class and the No. 3 player in the state of Michigan.

He’s a big-bodied receiver that has a ton of potential at the next level in college and as a potential pro. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and weighs 195 lbs. He’s got the frame to add weight as well.

Oklahoma was listed in his top-12 list along with Auburn, Tennessee, Kansas, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon, and Maryland.

Marsh’s recruitment is sure to heat up soon, especially with his senior season right around the corner.

I am beyond grateful for all of the opportunities I have been truly blessed with. My recruiting experience has been amazing. Thank you to the Coaches that recruited me and showed me love 💪🏾

I have chosen my top 12 🙏🏾 @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @On3Recruits @TheD_Zone @Rivals pic.twitter.com/ImlTW3SB2n — Nicholas “Megatron” Marsh (@NickMarsh_11) April 22, 2023

