4-star WR Naeshaun Montgomery names top schools

Four-star wide receiver recruit Naeshaun Montgomery has included the Georgia Bulldogs in his top schools. Montgomery recently announced his top 10 schools.

Naeshaun Montgomery is ranked as the No. 64 recruit in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. Montgomery plays high school football for Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. The four-star recruit is the No. 11 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting cycle and the No. 10 recruit in Florida.

Georgia football presently holds seven commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs have several commitment from five-star recruits in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Georgia has the nation’s top-rated 2025 class.

Naeshaun Montgomery is great at making contested catches over defenders. The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver is an aggressive blocker. Georgia loves wide receivers that are willing to block with maximum effort for their teammates.

The four-star ranks Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Oregon, Florida State, Ohio State, and Penn State as his top schools.

The talented class of 2025 wide receiver prospect announced his top schools via social media:

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Nae’shaun Montgomery is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’3 175 WR from West Palm Beach, FL is ranked as a Top 50 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 10 WR) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/NSlkLt2AZh pic.twitter.com/fpT2qH7VIu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 24, 2023

Montgomery received a scholarship offer from Georgia football in June 2023.

