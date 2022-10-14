4-star WR Mazeo Bennett is ready to commit

Four-star class of 2024 wide receiver recruit Mazeo Bennett is planning to decide where he will play college football on Oct. 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Bennett is one of the most highly-regarded receiver recruits in the junior class.

Mazeo Bennett plays high school football for Greenville High School in Greenville, South Carolina. Bennett plans to announce his commitment at his highs school. Bennett’s top schools are Georgia, Tennessee, Miami, Oregon, Alabama, FSU, UNC, and South Carolina.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver is expected to commit to the Tennessee Volunteers, per 247Sports. Mazeo Bennett is ranked as the No. 220 recruit in the country, the No. 30 wide receiver, and the No. 3 player in South Carolina.

Bennett announced his commitment date via Twitter:

Bennett has scholarship offers from Duke, Auburn, Oregon, and more. The four-star wide receiver has recently visited Tennessee.

The Georgia Bulldogs recently added a commitment from a talented class of 2024 wide receiver.

List

College football Week 7: Score predictions for weekend's biggest games

List

How are Georgia football transfers performing through Week 6?

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire