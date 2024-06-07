4-star WR Marcus Harris narrows recruitment down to 3 schools going forward

The Oregon Ducks remain in a great position to land one of the most talented pass-catchers on the West Coast as he continues to narrow down his recruitment.

On Thursday, 4-star Mater Dei wide receiver Marcus Harris announced that there are three schools that he is going to focus on going forward as he makes his commitment decision: Oregon, Georgia, and UCLA.

It comes as no surprise that the Ducks are on this list, as they’ve been major players in Harris’ recruitment thus far. What does turn some heads though is the fact that the Texas Longhorns — who are currently favored to land Harris according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball — are not mentioned.

Harris is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 164 overall player and No. 17 WR in the class of 2025. He would be the second commitment for Oregon from Mater Dei, joining 5-star teammate Nasir Wyatt.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire