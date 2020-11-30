Kyron Ware-Hudson, 4-star WR, flips from Oregon Ducks to USC Trojans originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It's not the news you want to hear as an Oregon Ducks fan.

On the heels of a devastating loss to in-state rival Oregon State over the weekend, one of the most exciting commits from the talented 2021 Ducks recruiting class has announced his decommitment.

Kyron Ware-Hudson, a four-star wide receiver, announced Monday afternoon he has committed to USC.

Ware-Hudson was the fourth member of this cycle's class committing back in December of 2019. His brother is Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson.

He's the nation's No. 123 player nationally per 247Sports Composite Score and the nation's No. 22 wide receiver. He was going to be a part of the Ducks best wide receiver class of all time which included five-star Troy Franklin, and four-stars Dont'e Thornton and Isaiah Brevard.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent]

With the decommitment of Ware-Hudson, Oregon's class dropped from fourth to fifth in the nation, according to composite rating.

The Mater Dei senior caught 59 balls for 853 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior while playing for one of the best teams in the country. Other recent Ducks to come out of Ware-Hudson’s high school include linebacker Mase Funa, running backs Sean Dollars and CJ Verdell, and defensive tackles Austin and Andrew Faoliu.

Story continues

That pipeline had been paying off dividends, but it appears USC won't give up control of California without a fight.

“The pandemic is what really started to change things,” Chance Hudson, Kyron’s father told 247Sports. “That’s what got him thinking about staying closer to home and being with his family. Keyon came home one weekend and it was tough for him to go back because of what was going on and Kyron saw that.

“Honestly, Kyron always wanted to blaze his own trail, even before he committed to Oregon. That was his plan initially, he wanted to go and be his own man but Oregon just recruited him so hard and did a great job. Other schools would hit him up every two weeks and Oregon is talking to him every day, all day long. That’s how Oregon does it and it just sold him and he felt comfortable committing.”

His father went on to say while USC didn't originally recruit Kyron, the Trojans took notice of how he has developed over the past year and started selling him on who he should stay in Los Angeles.

"Kyron started talking with the coaches more and seeing how well he fit in with what they like do to on offense. With USC and receivers, it was an easy sell," added his father.

"They run an Air Raid system that rotates 6-8 receivers and everyone is involved. You look at their track record and they get receivers drafted every year. Kyron can move around from the slot to playing out wide and they compared him to Drake London in how he’s able to create separation without being blazing fast.”