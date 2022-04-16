4-star WR Kyle Kasper, a big Oregon target, sets date and time to announce commitment

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

By the time you go to bed on Sunday night, you will know whether or not the Oregon Ducks were able to add a big-time wide receiver prospect to their 2023 recruiting class or not.

4-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper announced on Saturday that he will be making his commitment on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Kasper, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 20 WR in the 2023 class, and No. 125 player overall, has visited Eugene multiple times, and currently holds a Crystal Ball projection from 247Sports to land with the Ducks.

At 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, the Gilbert, AZ product would certainly be a field stretcher for Oregon down the road, should he come to Eugene.

Kasper recently listed Oregon inside his top schools, along with Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, Arizona State, UCLA, and Miami.

Kyler Kasper’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

0.9447

AZ

WR

Rivals

4

5.9

AZ

WR

ESPN

4

81

AZ

WR

On3 Recruiting

4

92.05

AZ

WR

247 Composite

4

92

AZ

WR

Vitals

Hometown

Gilbert, Arizona

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

195 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on July 21, 2021

Top 10

Crystal Ball

Film

