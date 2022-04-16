4-star WR Kyle Kasper, a big Oregon target, sets date and time to announce commitment
By the time you go to bed on Sunday night, you will know whether or not the Oregon Ducks were able to add a big-time wide receiver prospect to their 2023 recruiting class or not.
4-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper announced on Saturday that he will be making his commitment on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Pacific time.
Kasper, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 20 WR in the 2023 class, and No. 125 player overall, has visited Eugene multiple times, and currently holds a Crystal Ball projection from 247Sports to land with the Ducks.
At 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, the Gilbert, AZ product would certainly be a field stretcher for Oregon down the road, should he come to Eugene.
Kasper recently listed Oregon inside his top schools, along with Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, Arizona State, UCLA, and Miami.
Announcing my Commitment Tomorrow at 12pm MST!
— Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler) April 16, 2022
Kyler Kasper’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
0.9447
AZ
WR
Rivals
4
5.9
AZ
WR
ESPN
4
81
AZ
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
92.05
AZ
WR
247 Composite
4
92
AZ
WR
Vitals
Hometown
Gilbert, Arizona
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
195 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on July 21, 2021
Top 10
Oregon Ducks
Tennessee Volunteers
Miami Hurricanes
Georgia Bulldogs
Crystal Ball
Film
