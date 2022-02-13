4-star WR Kyle Kasper shows respect for Ducks after recent visit to Oregon

The Oregon Ducks are making good headway when it comes to the 2023 recruiting class, and a top-rated player who was recently on campus in Eugene appears to have liked what he saw.

4-star wide receiver Kyle Kasper recently narrowed his recruiting list down to 10 schools and included the Ducks among them. Kasper, who stands at 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 18 WR in the 2023 recruiting class, and No. 121 player overall.

Kasper is heading into his senior season at Williams Field HS in Gilbert, AZ, and has included schools like Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, Arizona State, UCLA, and Miami in his top 10.

Kasper was recently on a visit to Oregon to see Lanning and the Ducks’ new staff and is said to have had a great experience. If Oregon can get a commitment from him in the next few months, it will be huge to build their offensive class and add to what already looks like a promising program in the future.

