4-star WR Karmello English decommits from Auburn

Auburn’s recruiting class suffered a big blow Wednesday morning when four-star wide receiver karmello English announced he had decommitted from the Tigers on Twitter.

English was Auburn’s highest-ranked commit at No. 162 overall in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He was also the No. 22 wide receiver and the No. 14 player in the state of Alabama.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pounder is from Phenix City, Alabama, and committed to Auburn back on July 4. Here is his statement announcing the decision:

First and foremost I would like to thank god and the University of Auburn and their great coaching staff I am grateful to the staff for providing me a opportunity to represent WDE as a student-athlete.. I have had several conversations with my family and have came to a difficult decision.. I will be decommitting from the University of Auburn and reopening my recruitment.

Auburn’s recruiting class now has seven members and four-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey is their only receiver. However, that could be changing on Thursday as four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins is expected to announce his commitment to Auburn.

