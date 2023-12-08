4-star WR Jordan Anderson announces decommittment from Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks unfortunately saw a decommittment from one of the more promising wide receivers in their 2024 recruiting class on Friday, with 4-star WR Jordan Anderson announcing that he was opening up his recruitment once again.

Anderson is rated as the No. 177 player in the 2024 class, and the No. 27 WR in the nation. He committed to Oregon back in December of 2022, and has been one of the more vocal members of the class when it comes to recruiting other players to join him in Eugene.

We are just a couple of weeks away from the early signing period, so Anderson will have a little bit of time before making a decision, assuming he still plans to enroll early.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jordan Anderson tells me he has Decommitted from Oregon The 6’1 170 WR from Inglewood, CA had been Committed to the Ducks since December 2022 Holds a total of 24 Offershttps://t.co/q5ixFW5gbp pic.twitter.com/mNpi9437Ur — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 8, 2023

The Ducks still have two other wide receivers committed in the 2024 class, with 4-star Dillon Gresham and 3-star Jack Ressler. Sometimes decommitments don’t always mean that the player decided to leave, but rather that the team decided to go elsewhere. In this situation, we can’t know what the ultimate reasoning was, but it could become more clear if the Ducks decided to bring in multiple wide receivers via the transfer portal, which they are expected to do at this point.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire