4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan puts Ducks among top teams

The Oregon Ducks are in the mix with one of the better wide receiver prospects in the 2024 class, landing among the top 12 schools for 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan.

McClellan, the No. 142 player in the 2024 class and No. 24 WR, announced his top 12 schools on Monday, keeping the Ducks in the mix with teams like Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, and Oklahoma, among others.

McClellan took a visit to Eugene earlier this year and reportedly enjoyed his time. We will see if Oregon can figure out a way to stay in the mix down the road, but having one of the projected top recievers in the nation this year, Troy Franklin, will be a major selling point.

Jeremiah McClellan’s Recruiting Profile

Four-Star WR Jeremiah McClellan has narrowed his list to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 195 WR from Saint Louis, MO is ranked as a Top 150 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/LE4zAfCv3t pic.twitter.com/SS01Hd5Qpe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 3, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 92 MO WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.9294 MO WR Rivals 4 5.8 MO WR ESPN 4 80 MO WR On3 Recruiting 4 91 MO WR

Vitals

Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Hometown St. Louis, Missouri Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on March 15, 2022

Took Unofficial Visit to Oregon on January 28, 2023

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Ohio State Buckeyes

LSU Tigers

Missouri Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels

South Carolina Gamecocks

Oklahoma Sooners

Georgia Bulldogs

Michigan Wolverines

Tennessee Volunteers

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Florida Gators

Highlights

