4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan puts Ducks among top teams
The Oregon Ducks are in the mix with one of the better wide receiver prospects in the 2024 class, landing among the top 12 schools for 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan.
McClellan, the No. 142 player in the 2024 class and No. 24 WR, announced his top 12 schools on Monday, keeping the Ducks in the mix with teams like Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, and Oklahoma, among others.
McClellan took a visit to Eugene earlier this year and reportedly enjoyed his time. We will see if Oregon can figure out a way to stay in the mix down the road, but having one of the projected top recievers in the nation this year, Troy Franklin, will be a major selling point.
Jeremiah McClellan’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
92
MO
WR
247Sports Composite
4
0.9294
MO
WR
Rivals
4
5.8
MO
WR
ESPN
4
80
MO
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
91
MO
WR
Vitals
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
180 pounds
Hometown
St. Louis, Missouri
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on March 15, 2022
Took Unofficial Visit to Oregon on January 28, 2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Ohio State Buckeyes
Missouri Tigers
Ole Miss Rebels
South Carolina Gamecocks
Oklahoma Sooners
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
Tennessee Volunteers
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Florida Gators
