4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan puts Ducks among top teams

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks are in the mix with one of the better wide receiver prospects in the 2024 class, landing among the top 12 schools for 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan.

McClellan, the No. 142 player in the 2024 class and No. 24 WR, announced his top 12 schools on Monday, keeping the Ducks in the mix with teams like Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, and Oklahoma, among others.

McClellan took a visit to Eugene earlier this year and reportedly enjoyed his time. We will see if Oregon can figure out a way to stay in the mix down the road, but having one of the projected top recievers in the nation this year, Troy Franklin, will be a major selling point.

Jeremiah McClellan’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

92

MO

WR

247Sports Composite

4

0.9294

MO

WR

Rivals

4

5.8

MO

WR

ESPN

4

80

MO

WR

On3 Recruiting

4

91

MO

WR

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

180 pounds

Hometown

St. Louis, Missouri

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on March 15, 2022

  • Took Unofficial Visit to Oregon on January 28, 2023

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • LSU Tigers

  • Missouri Tigers

  • Ole Miss Rebels

  • South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Oklahoma Sooners

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Tennessee Volunteers

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Florida Gators

