4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan locks in commitment date

Four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan plans to announce where he will play college football on Aug. 13. McClellan’s top schools are Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon, LSU, and Georgia.

Jeremiah McClellan plays high school football for Christian Brothers College High School in Saint Louis, Missouri. McClellan is ranked as the No. 108 recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle and the No. 18 wide receiver, per 247Sports. The standout receiver is the fourth-ranked recruit in Missouri.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football have the nation’s top-ranked class of 2024 with 26 commitments. However, Georgia is not expected to land Jeremiah McClellan.

The four-star is favored to commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes, per 247Sports. Ohio State and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline have done an outstanding job of recruiting the wide receiver position in recent seasons.

The Buckeyes currently have the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation. Ohio State has 19 commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver won a state championship in football during the 2022 season. McClellan additionally plays outside linebacker for Christian Brothers College.

McClellan has elite speed. The four-star recruit is versatile and returns kickoffs at a high level. McClellan’s explosiveness is a big reason he is able to score touchdowns off so many screen passes. In 2022, McClellan accumulated 60 catches for 1,106 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.

On3 announced McClellan’s commitment date via social media:

4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan will announce his commitment on August 13‼️ He is set to decide between Ohio State, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Georgia. More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/omPQVdPAgK pic.twitter.com/smnPvlQ8iU — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire