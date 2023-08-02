4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan announces commitment date

The Oregon Ducks have been making a hard push to try and land one of the best wide receivers left in the 2024 recruiting class, and they will find out soon if those efforts will be rewarded.

4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan announced on Tuesday that he will be making his commitment publish later this month on August 13. He will reportedly decide between the Ducks, Ohio State, Missouri, Georgia, and LSU.

McLellan is rated by 247Sports as the No. 91 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 17 WR. He has taken several trips to Oregon over the last year and is reportedly very high on the Ducks. He was originally scheduled to visit the Ducks last weekend for the Saturday Night Live camp, but ended up not making it to Eugene.

At the moment, Oregon has the No. 12 ranked class in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

More!

'He paved the way for little guys;' Tez Johnson talks about love for De'Anthony Thomas

7 major questions for the Oregon Ducks to answer in 2023 fall camp

Social media reacts to reported Pac-12 streaming deal with Apple TV

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire