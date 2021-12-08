4-star WR Jayden Gibson decommits from Florida

Four-star wide receiver prospect Jayden Gibson has decommitted from the Florida Gators and is reopening his recruitment.

Back in October, Jayden Gibson committed to Florida over Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina, Miami, FSU and more.

The Bulldogs offered Jayden Gibson late in his recruiting cycle. Gibson, a member of the class of 2022, received an offer from UGA after four-star in-state wide receiver Kojo Antwi committed to Ohio State.

Gibson plays for West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound receiver has taken visits to Florida, South Carolina, Auburn, Miami and more.

The West Orange wide receiver has good size and speed. He is a three-sport athlete who runs track and plays basketball.

Gibson is the No. 25 wide receiver in the class of 2022 and the No. 148 overall prospect. Georgia football has the second-ranked recruiting class of 2022. Florida has the No. 76 class of 2022.

The Gators fired former head coach Dan Mullen late in the season and are trying to salvage their class of 2022, but they are down to only seven commitments right now. Billy Napier and Florida have the worst-rated recruiting class in the SEC.

Gibson announced his decommitment from Florida via his Twitter account:

Florida has lost several commitments in recent weeks. Gibson may be considering the Georgia Bulldogs as an option, but he may want to wait beyond the early signing period before making his college decision.

More!