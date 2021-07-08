4-star WR Jayden Gibson names UGA, Florida to top 8

On July 5, the Georgia Bulldogs offered a scholarship to four-star wide receiver prospect Jayden Gibson. Now, Georgia and Florida are among Jayden Gibson’s top eight schools.

Gibson additionally ranks Baylor, Auburn, South Carolina, Miami, FSU and Tennessee in his list of top schools. The four-star wide receiver is projected to join Miami or Florida.

The Bulldogs offered Gibson, a member of the class of 2022, right after four-star in-state wide receiver Kojo Antwi committed to Ohio State over Georgia and Texas A&M.

Gibson plays for West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound receiver recently visited Florida, South Carolina, Auburn and Miami. Will he book a trip to Athens following his scholarship offer?

The West Orange wide receiver has good size and speed. He is a three-sport athlete who also runs track and plays basketball.

Georgia is joining Gibson’s recruiting process fairly late, but the Dawgs still have a shot in his recruitment. Gibson is the No. 36 wide receiver in the class of 2022 and the No. 226 prospect.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have the seventh-best class of 2022 at the moment. It was not long ago the Dawgs had the nation’s top class, but it has been a tough month on the recruiting trail. Georgia is still among the contenders for several major targets that plan to make commitments this month.

Gibson announced his top eight schools via his Twitter account: