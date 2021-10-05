4-star WR Jayden Gibson is committing soon

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are among the contenders to land a commitment from four-star wide receiver prospect Jayden Gibson.

Jayden Gibson puts Georgia, Florida, Baylor, Auburn, South Carolina, Miami, FSU and Tennessee in his list of top schools. The four-star wide receiver is projected to commit to Florida.

The Bulldogs offered Jayden Gibson late in his recruiting cycle. Gibson, a member of the class of 2022, received an offer from UGA after four-star in-state wide receiver Kojo Antwi committed to Ohio State.

Gibson plays for West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound receiver has taken visits to Florida, South Carolina, Auburn, Miami and more.

The West Orange wide receiver has good size and speed. He is a three-sport athlete who runs track and plays basketball.

Gibson is the No. 26 wide receiver in the class of 2022 and the No. 170 overall prospect. Georgia football has the fourth-ranked recruiting class of 2022. Florida has the No. 16 class of 2022.

Gibson announced his commitment date of Oct. 13 via his Twitter account:

i will be committing at west orange high school in the gym on October 13th in the gym, everyone is welcome ! @Andrew_Ivins @CBSSportsHQ pic.twitter.com/N06glT6Uzu — Jayden Gibson (@TheJaydenGibson) September 14, 2021

More!