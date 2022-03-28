4-star WR Jaquaize Pettaway includes Georgia football among top schools

2023 four-star receiver Jaquaize Pettaway has included Georgia football among his top-10 schools.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jaquaize Pettaway is down to 🔟 Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’0 176 WR from Houston, TX is ranked as the No. 51 Player in the 2023 Class Where Should He Go? 👇🏽https://t.co/g2SvnHfWrr pic.twitter.com/GWJXSHYbjv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 26, 2022

Pettaway (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) will choose among Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, TCU, Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon, Houston, Cincinnati and Ohio State.

The Houston, Texas, native (Langham Creek High School) is rated as the No. 10 player in the state, the No. 9 receiver and the No. 48 player overall in the 2023 class, per 247Sports Composite.

The Bulldogs have seven commits and currently hold the 4th ranked class for 2023.

Here’s a look at Pettaway’s tape from his junior season.