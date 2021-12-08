4-star WR Isaiah Bond makes commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs were among the top three schools for blazing fast four-star wide receiver recruit Isaiah Bond, who has now committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama has the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in the country behind Texas A&M and Georgia.

Kirby Smart and Georgia already have 24 commitments in the class. Georgia’s top rival, Florida, which recently fired Dan Mullen and hired Billy Napier, has the No. 40 recruiting class.

In March, the Georgia Bulldogs extended a scholarship offer to Isaiah Bond. Georgia’s offer may have come too late in the process. Bond won a state championship in 2020 with Buford High School.

Bond committed Alabama over Georgia and Florida. The four-star receiver was previously committed to Dan Mullen and Florida, but opened his recruitment back up after Florida fired Mullen.

Bond is a four-star recruit who ranks as the nation’s No. 86 overall player and as the No. 2 athlete in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports. Bond ranked as the eighth-best recruit in Georgia.

Isaiah Bond announced his commitment to Alabama via Twitter:

The Buford star runs a fast time 10.48 in the 100 meters, so he certainly has elite speed. In football, Bond plays defensive back and wide receiver for Buford.

Bond is an impressive track athlete. He’s one of the best in Georgia. Here’s Bond’s 10.48 performance in the 100 meters.

You can’t teach speed like that!

