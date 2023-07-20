4-star WR Gatlin Bair sets commitment date; Oregon Ducks among finalists

The Oregon Ducks wide receiver room in the 2024 class is already looking pretty solid with a trio of commitments, but there is a chance that it could get a lot better going forward.

4-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair announced on Thursday that he has set his commitment date, which will come on August 5. Bair, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 9 WR and No. 35 overall player in the 2024 class, is down to a final group of schools that includes the Ducks, Michigan, Nebraska, Boise State, and TCU.

Bair is also rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Idaho.

While there are currently no Crystal Ball Predictions on 247Sports, it is the Wolverines who hold a significant lead on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Michigan currently has a 71.9% chance to land Bair, according to On3, while the Ducks are in second place at 9.2%.

Bair took an official visit to Oregon earlier in the year, and he has been to Eugene a number of times to run track at Hayward Field, where he has had a standout career as a sprinter.

We will see on August 5 if the Ducks can add the 4-star recruit or not. Once Bair commits to whichever school he chooses, there is an expectation that he goes on his mission, so it is unlikely that he will return to play football in 2024.

